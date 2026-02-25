Ducommun (DCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $217.4220 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $128.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ducommun from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $185,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,879.34. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,829,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,028,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

