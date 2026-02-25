Enovis (ENOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $584.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. Enovis has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $27,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.