Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $49.9940 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 138.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. iA Financial set a $20.85 price target on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 61.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Founded in 1870 by Samuel T. Alexander and Henry P. Baldwin as a sugarcane plantation on Maui, Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) today operates as a Hawai‘i-focused real estate investment trust headquartered in Honolulu. The company transitioned from its agricultural origins into a diversified real estate owner, operator and developer, completing its conversion to a REIT structure in late 2019 to align its corporate governance with its core property portfolio.

Alexander & Baldwin’s commercial real estate arm spans office, retail, industrial and hospitality properties across the four major Hawaiian Islands.

