Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
Editas Medicine stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.54.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating the power of gene editing into a new class of transformative genomic medicines. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) platforms to develop therapies aimed at correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Editas Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and oncology.
The company’s pipeline includes EDIT-101, a lead candidate designed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which has entered early-stage clinical trials, and EDIT-301, targeting sickle cell disease and ?-thalassemia using an ex vivo editing approach.
Featured Stories
