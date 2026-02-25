Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 288.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 752,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 558,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 55.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.54.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating the power of gene editing into a new class of transformative genomic medicines. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (Cpf1) platforms to develop therapies aimed at correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Editas Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, and oncology.

The company’s pipeline includes EDIT-101, a lead candidate designed to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), which has entered early-stage clinical trials, and EDIT-301, targeting sickle cell disease and ?-thalassemia using an ex vivo editing approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.