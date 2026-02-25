Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

