Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $1,777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,580. This trade represents a 86.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 65,302 shares of company stock worth $2,924,128 in the last three months. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 203,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

