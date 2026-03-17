VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,822 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 12th total of 2,159 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LFEQ opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91.

About VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

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