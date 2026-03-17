Head to Head Analysis: DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) and Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI)

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) and Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and Blaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DevvStream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -168.91% Blaize N/A N/A -31.40%

Volatility and Risk

DevvStream has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

75.8% of DevvStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of DevvStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DevvStream and Blaize”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 103.68 -$12.07 million ($2.70) -0.30 Blaize $13.30 million 8.76 -$4.11 million ($0.71) -1.48

Blaize has higher revenue and earnings than DevvStream. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DevvStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DevvStream and Blaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blaize 1 1 4 0 2.50

Blaize has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than DevvStream.

Summary

Blaize beats DevvStream on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DevvStream

(Get Free Report)

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Receive News & Ratings for DevvStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DevvStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.