Head to Head Analysis: DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) and Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI)

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) and Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.
Profitability
This table compares DevvStream and Blaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DevvStream
|N/A
|N/A
|-168.91%
|Blaize
|N/A
|N/A
|-31.40%
Volatility and Risk
DevvStream has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares DevvStream and Blaize”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DevvStream
|$30,000.00
|103.68
|-$12.07 million
|($2.70)
|-0.30
|Blaize
|$13.30 million
|8.76
|-$4.11 million
|($0.71)
|-1.48
Blaize has higher revenue and earnings than DevvStream. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DevvStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DevvStream and Blaize, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DevvStream
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Blaize
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2.50
Blaize has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than DevvStream.
Summary
Blaize beats DevvStream on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About DevvStream
DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
About Blaize
Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.
Receive News & Ratings for DevvStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DevvStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.