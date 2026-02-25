Nerdy (NRDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $45.7540 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 32,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $31,661.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,022,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,059.74. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 197,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $240,635.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,867,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,097,952.28. This represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,281,703 shares of company stock worth $3,067,576 and have sold 262,122 shares worth $310,875. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 67.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.25.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

