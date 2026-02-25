Erste Group Bank Lifts Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.16. Erste Group Bank currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.28.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7%

ROST opened at $200.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $203.31.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.