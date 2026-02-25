Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Allianz has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz’s operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

