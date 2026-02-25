Analysts Set Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target at $14.63

Shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.6250.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allot in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Allot in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

ALLT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of 327.00 and a beta of 1.57. Allot has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Allot during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Allot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allot during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.

Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.

