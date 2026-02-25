LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.3333.

LUXE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LuxExperience B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUXE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in LuxExperience B.V. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 205,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LuxExperience B.V. by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUXE opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.12. LuxExperience B.V. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

