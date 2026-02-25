Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCIC

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BCIC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.38. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.