Brokerages Set Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $264.14

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.1429.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

NYSE JBL opened at $266.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.65. Jabil has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $277.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $11,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,953,141.88. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

