Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IRWD opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Citigroup upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

View Our Latest Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.