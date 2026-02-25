Jamf (JAMF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Jamf Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JAMF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 210.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. Citigroup cut Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

