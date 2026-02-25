LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2026

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPLFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL

LG Display Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. LG Display has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

LG Display (NYSE:LPLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 52.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 58.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 259,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,675 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.