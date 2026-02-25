LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. LG Display has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 52.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 58.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 259,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,675 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

