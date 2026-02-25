Hafnia (HAFN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $285.6390 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Hafnia had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.84 million.

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hafnia by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Hafnia by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hafnia by 42.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

