Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share and revenue of $5.5560 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $843.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Cullinan Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Cullinan Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish independent thesis — A Seeking Alpha write?up upgrades Cullinan to a Buy, highlighting a deep T?cell engager pipeline (notably CLN?049 showing ~30% CR in AML), a strong cash runway (~$430M+), and a clear regulatory path that supports upside expectations. Seeking Alpha: Thesis Strengthening For This T-Cell Engager Specialist

Bullish independent thesis — A Seeking Alpha write?up upgrades Cullinan to a Buy, highlighting a deep T?cell engager pipeline (notably CLN?049 showing ~30% CR in AML), a strong cash runway (~$430M+), and a clear regulatory path that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Investor conference participation — Management (CEO Nadim Ahmed and CMO Jeffrey Jones) announced attendance at upcoming investor conferences, which increases investor access to clinical updates and can support multiple?stakeholder visibility. GlobeNewswire: Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investor conference participation — Management (CEO Nadim Ahmed and CMO Jeffrey Jones) announced attendance at upcoming investor conferences, which increases investor access to clinical updates and can support multiple?stakeholder visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms have issued Buy/Outperform ratings and lifted price targets in recent months (consensus/average target materially above current levels), which can attract momentum buyers. MarketBeat: CGEM analyst coverage

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms have issued Buy/Outperform ratings and lifted price targets in recent months (consensus/average target materially above current levels), which can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/fundamental backdrop — The stock is trading above the 50? and 200?day moving averages and is well above its 52?week low, reflecting short?term strength; market cap and high institutional ownership (~86%) mean moves can be amplified by flows. MarketBeat: CGEM profile

Technical/fundamental backdrop — The stock is trading above the 50? and 200?day moving averages and is well above its 52?week low, reflecting short?term strength; market cap and high institutional ownership (~86%) mean moves can be amplified by flows. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider sales — Several insiders (CEO Nadim Ahmed, CFO Mary Kay Fenton and others) sold shares around Feb 20 (combined ~20k+ shares across multiple filings). While the percentages trimmed are modest (low single digits), simultaneous sales by senior executives can create near?term selling pressure and raise questions for some traders. InsiderTrades: CGEM insider transactions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $223,109.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 404,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,811.16. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $59,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,295.60. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock worth $879,045. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. New Street Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.