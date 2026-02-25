FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AMD Issued By Erste Group Bank

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $9.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.49. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $213.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Huge multi?year customer win: Meta committed to deploy up to 6GW of AMD GPUs across multiple generations, potentially worth tens of billions and giving Meta an option on a stake in AMD — clear commercial validation for AMD’s MI450 / Helios roadmap. AMD clinches second mega chip supply deal, this time with Meta (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic significance versus Nvidia: the Meta deal — coming after Meta’s expanded Nvidia tie — signals hyperscalers are diversifying suppliers, boosting AMD’s market positioning in AI infrastructure. Meta strikes up to $100B AMD chip deal (TechCrunch)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst / institutional momentum: sell?side and some shops reiterated bullish views (Evercore cited the Meta deal and OpenAI ties when keeping a positive stance), supporting upgrades and higher targets. AMD Buy Rating Driven by Underappreciated Meta 6GW AI Accelerator Deal (TipRanks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and market context helped the move — broad tech rebound and heavy trading around AI names and Nvidia’s upcoming earnings amplified AMD flows. Nasdaq Bounces Back After AMD?Meta Deal (WSJ)
- Neutral Sentiment: High volumes and many differing deal?size reports (estimates vary across outlets); real revenue recognition will be gradual over multiple years — watch execution and timing. $AMD stock is up 6% today — data snapshot (QuiverQuant)
- Negative Sentiment: Warrant / dilution concerns: some coverage flagged the equity option terms embedded in the deal (potential stake purchase mechanics and warrant pricing), which could raise dilution or governance questions depending on final terms. AMD stock surges after AI chip deal with Meta — worries about warrants (MSN)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and “buy the news” risk: some commentators warn the rally may be front?loaded and that execution, margins on rack?scale products, and competitive responses (pricing/scale from Nvidia) are the next tests. AMD: A Rare Case Of Buying The News (Seeking Alpha)
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
