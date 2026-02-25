FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AMD Issued By Erste Group Bank

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $9.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.49. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $213.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

