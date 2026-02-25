Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on shares of Toro in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Toro Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:TTC opened at $101.26 on Friday. Toro has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 7.01%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

