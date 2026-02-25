Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $75.38

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.3750.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $374.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

