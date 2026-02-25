Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) CAO Brian Zook Sells 94,494 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Zook sold 94,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $759,731.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.52. This trade represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LILA opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LILA. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,943,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,411,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 484,016 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,166,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 715,641 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.