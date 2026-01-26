Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,476,000 after buying an additional 2,471,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,305,000 after buying an additional 1,496,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $44.43 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

