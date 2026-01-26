Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 23,369 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGSD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

CGSD stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

