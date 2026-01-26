First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 149.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 228,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,065,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,757,000 after purchasing an additional 220,666 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth $4,070,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR opened at $112.09 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

