Sovran Advisors LLC Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $692.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $685.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $699.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

