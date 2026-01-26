Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.70.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $753.55 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $755.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,521. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha previews Regeneron’s Q4 and expects an earnings beat and a strong 2026, maintaining a Buy rating and noting the shares have rallied >16% since the author’s prior note — this supports upside if results meet or exceed guidance. Read More.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

