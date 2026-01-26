iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Position Increased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 22.3%

BATS MTUM opened at $255.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

