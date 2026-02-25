Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 5.0% increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Silgan has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. 205,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,878. Silgan has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

