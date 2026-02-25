NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -182.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 133,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,778. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $728.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53/share (annualized yield ~7.3%), payable Mar 31 to holders of record Mar 13 — supportive for income-seeking investors. Read More.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

