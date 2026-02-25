Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Carlyle Secured Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.
Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance
CGBD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 999,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,181. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $576.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth $600,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 38.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 459,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Finally, North Ground Capital bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,952,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carlyle Secured Lending
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.
