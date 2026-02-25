Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Carlyle Secured Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

CGBD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 999,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,181. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $576.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth $600,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 38.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 459,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Finally, North Ground Capital bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,952,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

