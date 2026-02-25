Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Brady has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Brady Stock Down 0.9%

BRC stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. 96,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,270. Brady has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15.

Brady Company Profile

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $384.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.14 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

