Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EZCORP (EZPW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) recently:

2/9/2026 – EZCORP was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/7/2026 – EZCORP was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/6/2026 – EZCORP had its price target raised by Stephens from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – EZCORP was given a new $34.00 price target by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

1/22/2026 – EZCORP had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – EZCORP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

1/20/2026 – EZCORP had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – EZCORP was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/6/2026 – EZCORP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In related news, insider Ellen H. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 147,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,650. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Nicole Swies sold 24,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $597,415.50. Following the transaction, the executive owned 115,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,833.50. The trade was a 17.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,138 shares of company stock worth $2,102,416. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get EZCORP Inc alerts:

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.