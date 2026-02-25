Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $658.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.