CommVault Systems (CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $299.0710 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $123.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.27. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $114.46 and a 1-year high of $200.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $330,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,163.54. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $102,571.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,200.54. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $4,058,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,530,000 after buying an additional 214,919 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,304,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.