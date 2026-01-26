Invesco (IVZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.2390 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Invesco has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.
In other Invesco news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $478,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital upgraded IVZ to Outperform and highlighted a QQQ/ETF-related earnings tailwind that could lift fee and AUM trends, supporting upside momentum. Assessing Invesco (IVZ) Valuation After RBC Capital’s Outperform Upgrade And QQQ ETF Earnings Tailwind
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Invesco to $30, signaling analyst conviction that shares have more upside from current levels. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $30.00
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets (Zacks, MSN) and value-oriented writeups are pitching IVZ as an attractive long-term value play based on its earnings beat history, rising revenue and low relative valuation metrics. These stories can support longer-term buying interest. Why Invesco (IVZ) is a top value stock for the long term
- Positive Sentiment: Following analyst upgrades, IVZ hit a new 1-year high earlier this week — a technical sign that bullish analyst action has already driven positive price momentum. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and research pieces are digging into IVZ’s Q4 metrics beyond EPS and revenue (e.g., flows, margins, ETF performance); investors are awaiting the quarter for clearer guidance on fee trends and AUM. Exploring Analyst Estimates for Invesco (IVZ) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves such as the Invesco Global Equity Income/FRGT merger are being reviewed for shareholder impact; these are longer-term structural items rather than immediate price drivers. Invesco Global Equity Income: How will FRGT merger benefit shareholders?
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and writers (Seeking Alpha) argue IVZ may have reached a “ceiling of fair value,” warning that recent upgrades and the move to a 1?year high may have priced in much of the upside and increase risk of profit-taking. Invesco: Asset Manager Hits Ceiling Of Fair Value
Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.
The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.
