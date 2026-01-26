Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 103 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 93 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 84 to GBX 97 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.33.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.2%

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 101.65 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 103.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.88. The company has a market cap of £59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Lloyds Banking Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Deutsche Bank raised its target from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and maintained a “buy” rating, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 117 — signals that brokers expect stronger upside. Deutsche Bank upgrade JPMorgan target raise

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Deutsche Bank raised its target from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and maintained a “buy” rating, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 117 — signals that brokers expect stronger upside. Positive Sentiment: Group set to report a rise in annual profits despite a hit from the motor-finance arm — suggests core retail and margins are strong enough to offset that business-line weakness. Profit outlook article

Group set to report a rise in annual profits despite a hit from the motor-finance arm — suggests core retail and margins are strong enough to offset that business-line weakness. Positive Sentiment: Funding / balance-sheet management: Lloyds will call and redeem €500m of senior floating-rate notes one year early — reduces near-term interest exposure and signals excess liquidity or proactive liability management. Debt redemption announcement

Funding / balance-sheet management: Lloyds will call and redeem €500m of senior floating-rate notes one year early — reduces near-term interest exposure and signals excess liquidity or proactive liability management. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic tech investment: Lloyds is scaling up AI targets and planning broad workforce AI training — potential medium-term efficiency gains, but benefits are incremental and execution-dependent. AI training article

Strategic tech investment: Lloyds is scaling up AI targets and planning broad workforce AI training — potential medium-term efficiency gains, but benefits are incremental and execution-dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Broker maintains neutrality: UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a GBX 103 target — shows mixed analyst views despite some upgrades. UBS rating

Broker maintains neutrality: UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a GBX 103 target — shows mixed analyst views despite some upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Motor-finance pressure: the motor-finance business is a visible drag and could weigh on near-term profits / credit costs if conditions worsen — a risk to watch in the upcoming results. Motor finance headwind

Motor-finance pressure: the motor-finance business is a visible drag and could weigh on near-term profits / credit costs if conditions worsen — a risk to watch in the upcoming results. Negative Sentiment: Branch closures: Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland plan to close 71 UK branches in 2026 — reduces costs but may hurt customer access/reputation in local markets. Branch closures list

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.