Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £190

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £202 to £190 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £224.60.

LON:FLTR opened at £129.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £155.39 and its 200 day moving average is £186.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £128.95 and a 12 month high of £237.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

