BTIG Research Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $270.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $308.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.70.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $217.48 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average of $223.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,163 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $772,879.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,190.20. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,409 shares of company stock worth $43,756,821. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 250.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategic upside — The Brex acquisition accelerates Capital One's push into AI-enabled business payments, spend management and stablecoin-capable payments, expanding addressable markets (management cites a target of up to $2T in business payments).

Investor/manager interest — Some institutional investors and managers are publicly buying COF on the pullback, signaling conviction in the company's longer-term fintech strategy.

Mixed quarter — Revenue topped estimates and grew strongly year-over-year (helpful for top-line momentum), but the company reported an adjusted EPS shortfall versus consensus. That leaves fundamentals mixed in the near term.

Deal mechanics — The Brex purchase is a mix of cash and Capital One stock (roughly half/half), which preserves cash but introduces share issuance and potential near-term dilution.

Earnings miss and cost pressure — Adjusted Q4 EPS fell short of consensus, driven by higher expenses and increased credit-loss provisions, which is the primary near-term catalyst for selling pressure.

Analyst caution and price-target trims — Several firms adjusted price targets and reiterated concerns around integration, credit and regulatory risk; that analyst reaction amplifies near-term downside risk.

Market reaction — Traders are selling on the combination of the EPS miss and the large acquisition, increasing volume and volatility as investors weigh near-term headwinds against long-term strategy.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

