Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.06. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.12, for a total value of $1,450,448.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,644.80. This trade represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Wilkerson sold 2,258 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $480,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,992. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock worth $3,948,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

