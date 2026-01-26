Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $799,384.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,995,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,615,593.72. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,333 shares of company stock worth $36,157,534. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

