Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,022.58 and traded as low as GBX 930. Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 942.50, with a volume of 280,123 shares trading hands.

KNOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,500 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,185 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.25.

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 902.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported GBX 19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday’s software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

