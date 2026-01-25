Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.70. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $2.6380, with a volume of 2,787 shares trading hands.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cell and exosome?based therapeutics for a variety of inflammatory and degenerative medical conditions. Leveraging its proprietary placental and amniotic tissue–derived platform, the company isolates and purifies extracellular vesicles (EVs) and mesenchymal?like cells, which are studied for their ability to modulate immune response and promote tissue repair. With an emphasis on regenerative medicine, Organicell’s research efforts aim to translate novel biologics into scalable treatments.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by exosome?centered product candidates that target pulmonary, ophthalmic, and musculoskeletal indications.

