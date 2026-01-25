GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.09 and traded as high as C$36.36. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$36.30, with a volume of 101,972 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$36.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$854.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.15.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.2993948 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other.

