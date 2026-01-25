National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and traded as high as $33.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $32.6870, with a volume of 1,831,661 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 339.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

