HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.9860. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares last traded at $5.9860, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR

Hutchison Telecommunications International Limited (ADR ticker: HTHKY) is a Hong Kong–based telecommunications operator that offers a broad range of mobile, fixed-line and data services. As an ADR issuer, the company enables U.S. investors to gain exposure to its underlying shares, which trade on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecom focuses on delivering voice and data solutions to retail and enterprise customers under its “3” brand and through direct wholesale arrangements.

The company’s core mobile business provides voice, messaging and high-speed mobile broadband services over its own 4G network infrastructure.

