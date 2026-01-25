Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.83. 475,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 510,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 24,705.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

