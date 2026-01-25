Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.9850 and last traded at $0.99. 1,773,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,011,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Castellum Trading Down 2.0%
The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of -9.69.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.
Insider Transactions at Castellum
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Castellum by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castellum during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Castellum by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
About Castellum
Castellum AB is a Sweden?based real estate company specializing in the ownership, management and development of commercial properties. The company’s primary focus is on office premises and logistics facilities situated in attractive growth regions across Sweden and the broader Öresund area. With a strategic emphasis on long?term leases and strong tenant relationships, Castellum aims to deliver stable rental income and capital appreciation over time.
Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum has grown through a combination of land acquisitions, property development and selective portfolio divestments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.